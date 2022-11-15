The veteran actor, who was also the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, died on November 11. He was best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis in NBC’s Days of Our Lives.

On Monday, the Friends alum took to her verified social media handle and shared the news with her fans. In a post, she mentioned that her father passed away on November 11. The actress shared a couple of photos, featuring the daughter-father duo. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” captioned Jennifer.

She further added, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now / I'll love you till the end of time,” followed by a broken heart emoticon. Concluding her post, she wrote, “Don't forget to visit.”

After the Friends star shared the tribute post, a bunch of celebrities and peers from the industry sent their love and support for the actress including her ex-husband Justin Theroux and her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, who also shared a heart emoji in the comments. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez wrote a condolence message, which read, "sending you love and strength." Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Lilly Collins were also among other Hollywood stars who sent their love and support to Aniston.

On the other hand, Days of Our Lives also posted a tribute video highlighting his time on the series. In a statement, shared on the official social media handles of the series, they said, “Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston.”

As per a report by People, John's final Days of Our Lives episode will air on December 26.

