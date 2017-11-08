WOW! Tiger Zinda Hai trailer sets a new record online

The trailer of a big, event film always grabs the maximum eyeballs once it’s out. After all, the millions of fans of the film or its lead cast have been eagerly waiting for it and hence once the promo is out, they instantly check it out. There have been instances when the trailers turn out to be a disappointing or underwhelming one and soon enough, the buzz for the trailer dies down.

But in case of Tiger Zinda Hai, the opposite happened. Ever since Yash Raj Films, the producers of the film, announced that the trailer would be out on November 7, fans went crazy. And once the trailer was out, their joy knew no bounds. It was slick, entertaining and exciting and delivered more than what they expected. In no time, all the moviegoers began checking the trailer to understand what the hype was all about.

It’s rare that in today’s times that a trailer would cause such a tremendous amount of craze. This is evident from the fact that in less than 24 hours, Tiger Zinda Hai’s theatrical trailer crossed 26 Million views on YouTube and Facebook! This is a record of sorts as no other film has got so many views in less than a day. Previously, the Diwali biggie Golmaal Again had managed 30 million views but in 48 hours. This shows the craze unleashed by Tiger Zinda Hai and it’s bound to increase in the days to come. And if the popularity of the trailer is any indication, then probably the film is on its way for a record opening as well!

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film is slated for release on December 22.