WOW! Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor win PETA award for THIS REASON!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
WOW! Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor win PETA award for THIS REASON!

After having shown her acting prowess, the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor joined hands with her producer-sister Rhea Kapoor and started off with their fashion label ‘Rheson’. Ever since the time it got launched, it has met with appreciations and praises from everyone around.

The latest appreciation however is from ‘PETA’ (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India, who awarded the Kapoor sisters with the ‘Compassionate Business Award’ for a line of bags made exclusively of vegan materials. Speaking about the award, Sonam Kapoor said that, it came as a pleasant surprise and that they were thankful for the recognition.

On the films’ front, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are collaborating for Veere Di Wedding. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Besides that, she will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Padman.

