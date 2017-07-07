WOW! Gurmeet Choudhary to play a military man in JP Dutta’s Paltan

Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta, who is known for war dramas, has earned several accolades including the National award for Border. Now reviving his fame in the same genre, he is back with yet another ambitious film titled Paltan. Amidst an ensemble cast, yet another name who has been added to the list is Gurmeet Choudhary.

After debuting with Khamoshiyan and then later featuring in the Sana Khan starrer Wajah Tum Ho, Gurmeet will now be seen as a military officer in this film. He will be playing a Major and the veteran filmmaker is happy to have him on board for his mega venture as he hails from the family of an absolute army background.

Yes, very few are aware of the fact Gurmeet comes from an army family and he spoke about the same on social media. The actor, who started his career on television doing mythological to romantic shows, recently shared the news on the micro blogging network with his followers and fans.

He said, “It’s a huge honour to work with JP sir. Since my father has served the army and his country for several years, I’ve been fascinated to play a soldier on the big screen. Also I feel bringing the life of an army soldier alive on screen would be a very interesting journey. It’s a gift to my father!”

Paltan, which is based on the 1962 Indo-China war, also stars Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Pulkit Samrat, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Luv Sinha, Siddhanth Kapoor among others and is slated to release next year.