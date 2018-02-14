On Valentine’s Day, Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali come together for a modern take on Laila Majnu

There is probably nothing more romantic than tales of lovers who show courage and passion! On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali plan to collaborate for a similar venture. Amidst a horde to love tales, the duo has selected Laila Majnu. They will retell the tale but with a modern twist.

Speaking on the same, Ekta Kapoor believes that she can resonate with the vision Imtiaz Ali has for his film. Furthermore, it is a special venture for Ali since it marks the directorial debut of his brother, Sajid Ali. Not just that, the film will not feature any current lot of A-list stars. Instead, it is said to star new faces.

In fact, reports have it that the lead pair for the film was selected after several audition processes. Furthermore, Imtiaz also took time out to groom them for their debut venture. Also, Imtiaz has written the story and co-written the screenplay of this film that is set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali confessed about his fascination for classic love stories. Interestingly, the filmmaker himself is known for making some interesting romantic films like Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal.

Speaking on Laila Majnu, Imtiaz revealed that the idea of revisiting it had always been on his mind. It was mainly because he finds magic and passion in their kind of love.

Ekta Kapoor can’t hold her excitement and expressed that she has been wanting to finish the shoot soon. Laila Majnu is also co-produced by Preety Ali [Imtiaz Ali’s ex-wife] and is slated to release on May 4.

