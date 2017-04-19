SHOCKING! Sonu Nigam challenges muslim cleric; agrees to shave his head for Rs. 10 lakhs

In the wake of Sonu Nigam’s take on the usage of loudspeakers to air the religious ‘azaan’, since the last couple of days, Sonu Nigam has become the hot topic of discussion on not just the media but also on the social media. Sonu Nigam’s tweet about the aforementioned topic rubbed created quite a furore. So much so that, Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, (Vice President- West Bengal Minority United Council) immediately
announced an award of Rs. 10 lakh for that person who could shave Sonu Nigam’s hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.

Generally, such ‘challenges’ go unheeded or unchallenged. But, not in the case of Sonu Nigam. The singer recently took to the social media and accepted the aforesaid challenge. As a step forward, Sonu Nigam also invited the celebrity hairstylist Aalim to his house in order to shave his head. Not the one to stop at that, Sonu Nigam also told the ‘Maulavi’ to keep ready his ‘promised’ amount of Rs. 10 lakhs. Sonu Nigam tweeted stating, “Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi”. Sonu has also invited the press to come and cover the event.

Watch this space for developments.

