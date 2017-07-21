SHOCKING: Sabbir Khan claims that he was never approached for Dabangg 3

Salman Khan fans were a happy lot in the morning today after reports emerged that Sabbir Khan, director of popular films like Heropanti, Baaghi and the recently released Munna Michael, would be directing the third part of Dabangg. Dabangg is a popular franchise whose first part catapulted Salman Khan back into superstardom in 2010. The sequel released in 2012 was also successful. Since quite a long time, Salman and brother and producer of Dabangg series, Arbaaz Khan, have confirmed that Dabangg 3 is indeed in pipeline. Salman, last month, had revealed that though Arbaaz directed part 2, he won’t helm part 3 as he gets hyper after donning the director’s hat. There were also reports that choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Dheva would be entrusted with directing the third part.

Today, however, reports quoted Sabbir by stating that he will don the director’s hat for Dabangg 3 with Sabbir also allegedly expressing his happiness over finally getting an opportunity to direct Salman, whom he knows since close to three decades. Reportedly, Sabbir also apparently revealed that he would begin work on the sequel once he’s back from a much-needed holiday in Europe.

But alas, for Dabangg and Salman fans, this bit of information is not true. Arbaaz Khan took to social media to clarify on the ‘breaking news’ going around. “Sabir khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing,” posted the actor-producer.

Sabbir, meanwhile, also clarified on the same platform posting, “Contrary to rumours I haven’t been approached for Dabbang 3 as far as I know @PDdancing is directing and my best to @arbaazSkhan.”

What’s bewildering is that the reports carried quotes of Sabbir claiming to be approached for Dabangg 3. We wonder if the article was a product of an overactive imagination?

With the furore that the article is created, now it remains to be seen who will be directing Dabangg 3 – as the question still remains if it is Prabhu Dheva or someone else.