SHOCKING: Padmavati sets vandalized again with petrol bombs in Kolhapur; Bhansali to file complaint

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be back this year with another magnum opus project titled Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is being made on massive scale as it will showcase the lives of Rani Padmavati, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and the emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Readers may be aware about the unfortunate incident that took place in Jaipur a few months ago when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by Rajput Karni Sena and the entire set of vandalized by their members. The entire incident took place based on the some reports that had suggested intimate scenes between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. Soon, after the incident, Bhansali and the entire crew returned to Mumbai and shooting was packed up in Jaipur.

Now, the schedule had begun in Kolhapur district and the entire set was closely gaurded. We have learned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has again been attacked and this time by a fringe activist group in Kolhapur. According to the reports, the film’s set was vandalized and set on fire between 1am and 2am on Wednesday morning (March 15). The set had some animals and it has reported that a horse is reportedly injured. Fortunately, none of the cast and crew from the film was present on the site when the incident took place.

According the reports, the security on the sets was beefed ever since the Jaipur attack had happened. On Wednesday morning, around 20 to 30 people had allegedly reached the sets with stones, petrol bombs and lathis and fought with the bodygaurds and boucers present on the set. The film set was torched down and the cars parked around the sets were badly damaged. Panhala Police Station, Dhanya Kumar Gods, revealed that the attackers had even burned all the costumes. According to the officials, the gaurds had caught two attackers but later were attacked by other group members and escaped.

The news was later cofirmed by Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Productions and informed that a few people had entered the premises and put the set on fire in the early morning hours. The costumes have been completely damaged. She said that the main cast was not present at the venue. She also said that the official complaint has been filed by them and an investigation is on.