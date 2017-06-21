SHOCKING: BMC partially demolishes Arshad Warsi’s Versova bungalow for illegal construction

Arshad Warsi, who is busy filming Golmaal Again, has landed in trouble. The actor’s bungalow at Versova was partially got demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday on the grounds of illegal construction.

According to the reports, Arshad’s bungalow was locked when civic officials visited the place and took the part down. Some reports suggested that BMC had stuck a demolition notice on the bungalow No. 10 in Air India Co-operative Society (Shantiniketan). Arshad was given the time of 24 hours to remove the illegal construction of second floor (around 1,300sq ft). Apparently, there was no response from Arshad’s side. So, on Monday, BMC carried out the partial demolition on Monday.”

The reports also revealed that BMC officials will slap another notice to Arshad Warsi and his wife, Maria Goretti, to ask them to provide the civic staff access to the property to remove the illegal floor.

On the film front, Arshad Warsi is returning to Golmaal franchise with Golmaal Again. It will release during Diwali 2017.