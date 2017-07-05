Shah Rukh Khan responds to Pahlaj Nihalani’s objection to the word ‘intercourse’ in Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic comedy film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film brings back SRK and Anushka Sharma in quirky roles. The film’s full-fledged trailer has not been released yet but the promos are being released as mini-trailers.

One of the mini trailers was objected to by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani. In one of the mini trailers, Anushka Sharma hands over an indemnity bond to SRK mentioning that there won’t be any legal problems if they end up having intercourse. Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani thought the word ‘intercourse’ was objectionable and demanded that if he gets one lakh votes from the common people in its support, he will clear the usage of the same word. When 1 lakh votes did come in, the Chairman remained mum on clearing it.

Now that 1 lakh votes have come in, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the CBFC controversy during the launch of the second song. He said, “The way people have voted, they should come and watch the film too. I’ve said this before as well that they should listen to the entire context of that one line. We respect the CBFC a lot. They are doing their job and we are doing ours. Having said that, I don’t think in the context of the film there is anything objectionable.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing on August 4, 2017.