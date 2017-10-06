Shah Rukh Khan ready to host Bigg Boss if he’s free and the ‘money is good’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars not just in cinema but also on television. He has been loved as a TV show host of season 3 of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, ‘Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?’ etc. And now he’s back to hosting with the social TV show ‘TED Talks India – Nayi Soch’. Meanwhile, his contemporary Salman Khan is a part of the voyeuristic reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ every year. At present, he’s busy anchoring the eleventh season.

At the launch and press conference of ‘TED Talks India – Nayi Soch’, Shah Rukh Khan was his usually confident, funny self. When a reporter asked him if he’d like to step into Salman Khan’s shoes and host the next season of ‘Bigg Boss’, the superstar’s answer was quite interesting. He gave a to-the-point reply but not before cracking a joke and also promoting ‘TED Talks India – Nayi Soch’. Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’ve done a lot of hosting yaar. There’s no question of being a host of X or Y or Z. I think that all the programs that all the movie stars are hosting have some interesting thing to say in it. I’ve done lots of them myself. But I haven’t been really approached for a show of that nature yet. So I don’t know. If I am free, then I am willing, especially if the money is good! Having said that, for ‘TED Talks India – Nayi Soch’, I have not charged like all the other anchors are charging for their shows. This one is from the heart!”

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal that tanked miserably. His next is with Aanand L Rai in which he’ll be seen as a dwarf. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and releases on Christmas 2018.