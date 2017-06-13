Shah Rukh Khan to buy a T20 team in South Africa?

Shah Rukh Khan may be the king of Bollywood, but the actor who has over the years been seen in numerous films has diversified into other fields as well. In fact, after owning the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team the Trinbago Knight Riders, we hear that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to buy yet another cricket team.

If reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan is set to acquire a team in South Africa’s T20 league. Apparently, while the South African cricket board has been looking to expand their ventures, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his interest in investing a team from the city of Cape Town, which will be one of the eight new ventures in South Africa.

Though confirmation on the same is awaited, the owners of the eight new teams will be announced at the Lords Cricket Stadium in London on June 19.