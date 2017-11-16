SCOOP: Justice League’s dubbed versions won’t release with the English version this week

Of late, Hollywood films are doing great business in India, sometimes better than Bollywood films. One of the main reasons behind their super-success is thanks to their dubbed versions, normally in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The collections of all the major Hollywood grossers like The Jungle Book, The Avengers series, Fast & Furious series, Jurassic World etc, got a boost thanks to the dubbed versions.

But it seems like the much awaited Hollywood biggie Justice League might not have that advantage. A source has told us that the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will not release tomorrow (November 17) as per the schedule along with the English version. The reason cited is that the Censor Board failed to give the certificate in time for the dubbed versions. Despite submitting the dubbed versions almost a month in advance, the Censor Board apparently goofed up thanks to the mismanagement. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Justice League will now release probably next week but this would significantly hamper the opening week collections in India. Only the English version of Justice League will be out tomorrow, that is, November 17, and it will be a limited release, as it happens for most English versions of Hollywood films.

Not just Justice League’s dubbed versions but a couple of small Hindi films releasing this week have also been pushed ahead as they didn’t get the Censor Certificate on time.

Surprisingly, the bookings for the dubbed versions of Justice League have already begun across the country. Many shows are already sold out too and filling fast. As the day progresses, a clearer picture on this issue is expected to emerge. Our sources state that there’s almost no chance of the Telugu and Tamil versions hitting the screens. But the Hindi version might just make it to the cinemas tomorrow. Watch this space for more details.

Justice League features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. It is produced by Warner Bros and is directed by Zack Snyder. There’s considerable hype as it is all set to feature the popular characters of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg together for the first time in a film.