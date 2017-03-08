Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt to perform at ‘Zee Cine Awards’

While talented artists have swept away some prestigious awards of the season, the awards gala continues in its full glory. B-town is gearing up for Zee Cine Awards and we hear that the evening will turn even more glamorous with some A-listers planning blockbuster acts.

Amongst the series of performers, reportedly, the star attraction will be an impressive performance put together by the Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Though the details of his act are being kept under wraps, we hear that it will be a high voltage one. Also, the audience will get an opportunity to watch Badrinath and his Dulhania performing together. The two, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, however, will be having solo acts too as they will groove to their hit tracks.

As for their forthcoming films, Varun and Alia’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release this week, on March 10. Salman Khan is gearing up for two releases this year, Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. Varun, on the other hand, will revive Salman Khan’s 90s film Judwaa as the second instalment of the comedy with the Gen Y star as the lead recently went on floor.