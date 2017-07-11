Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.07.2017 | 12:38 PM IST

Salman Khan agrees to refund the distributors who suffered losses due to Tubelight

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
7 Reasons why Salman Khan’s Tubelight is being slammed

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year, Tubelight starring Salman Khan, did not weave the magic. Both the critics and audience were left unimpressed which resulted in box office losses.

We had reported earlier that some distributors had come to Mumbai in hope of getting the refund from Salman Khan after suffering huge losses. Now, it has been learned that Salman and his family have now agreed to compensate the distributors. According to some reports, a meeting was held between Salman Khan and the distributors on July 8 at his residence. Salim Khan was also present at the meeting. He heard their stories and has agreed to refund. The amount of compensation has not been disclosed yet.

When Salim Khan was asked about the same, he informed that a producer needs to stand up and take responsibility when a distributor suffers a loss. They met up with them and are trying to find a middle ground. He said that they have to work together in future as well. So, they came together to make a proper decision which will help both the parties.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight was a period drama starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu, Om Puri and Zhu Zhu. It released on June 23.

