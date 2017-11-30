Richa Chadha becomes only Indian to feature in a book alongside Ashton Kutcher, Ben Stiller

Richa Chadha may be gearing up for her next venture Fukrey Returns, but that hasn’t really stopped the actress from being active on social networking sites. In fact, Richa’s more than verbal attitude online has landed her not in a spot, but in a book.

What’s more, the said book that is being written by author Timothy Ferriss will feature Richa Chadha alongside the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Ben Stiller and others in the international book. The reason behind Timothy roping in Richa to feature in the book is currently being attributed to her distinct social media presence because of her forthright take on issues. Seeing this, the internationally acclaimed entrepreneurial author Timothy Ferriss asked Richa to contribute to his upcoming book ‘Tribe of Mentors’.

Interestingly Richa is the only Indian to be featured in the book joining the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Ben Stiller, Maria Sharapova, Larry King, and Jimmy Fallon. When asked about this opportunity Richa Chadha added, “I naively thought what I say doesn’t matter at least online I shouldn’t take myself too seriously. But when I was asked to share my experience in this exciting book, I was over the moon. I couldn’t believe it at first. Tim Ferriss is a huge influence in the area of self-growth for us millennials.”

While the said book is a compilation of life lessons from achievers from various walks of life. On the film front Richa’s next venture Fukrey Returns is slated for release on December 8.