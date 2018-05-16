REVEALED: Richa Chadha is all set to take to the stage again and this is her next project

Being an ardent lover of the art of acting, Richa Chadha loves to go unconventional when it comes to her films and characters. But did you know that Richa is not just fond of the big screen acting? Before she became a film actress, she did a lot of theatre and loved it too! Having trained under the guidance of Barry John, Richa has done some interesting theatre pieces and till date when time allows, she goes back to the stage so as to reminiscence about where it all started from.

Just two years ago, Richa Chadha had the honour of performing one of the most popular plays across the world, White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Now, we hear that she’s all set to make a special appearance soon on stage. In a play called The Life in Telling, produced by Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s QTP Productions, Richa is set to do a special two show only play.

It features some other popular and interesting names like Vinay Pathak and Ashwin Musharan. The play will run two shows each in Mumbai and Delhi end of this month. It comprises of three stories in which Richa will be seen portraying different characters.

It is being said that the actress has managed to squeeze in time between her hectic shoot schedules, as she recently wrapped up Anubhav Sinha’s political satire, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and will soon begin shooting for the Shakeela biopic and also, Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna.

When asked about going back to the stage, Richa said, “Theatre is an actor’s medium and I love being able to perform on stage whenever I get a chance. When I moved to Bombay, I participated in a Thespo and ended up getting to know Q and his company. I am delighted to work with Vinay Pathak again as well.”

