REVEALED: Prateik Babbar to play a baddie in Baaghi 2

He may have stayed away from Bollywood for a year or two and exploring theatre but Prateik Babbar is now all prepared to start his new innings in the industry. And guess the way the actor wants to make a comeback! While he started his first innings in B-town with a popular supporting role [Genelia’s brother in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na], he will now turn villain for his next.

Prateik Babbar is all set to play the baddie in Baaghi 2 which co-stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Although there aren’t many details about his role, we hear it will be a never-seen-before avatar of the actor. On the other hand, it is being said that the actor will start the prep for the same soon before commencing the shoot next month.

Interestingly, Prateik Babbar and Tiger Shroff are also childhood friends, who will be sharing screen space for the first time. Prateik, had earlier come out in the open about substance abuse and had also asserted last year, that he is in the process of reviving his life. Besides that, the actor has been also been trying out various options from restaurants to theatre acting.

As for Baaghi 2, it is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. With Tiger Shroff now gearing up for the release of Munna Michael, the team of the action drama will kick start the same by August. There was news that Tiger will be seen in the role of an army man in the film and in order to prepare for the same, even trained under Tony Ching in Hong Kong.