REVEALED: Here’s when Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film will go on floors

Ranbir Kapoor has been a busy person lately. The actor has left no stone unturned during the promotions of his first production venture, Jagga Jasoos. After years of delay, the film hit the screens on July 14 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Now that Jagga Jasoos has released, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to move on to his next projects. He will soon begin shooting for his next film with Ayan Mukerji which is tentatively titled as Dragon. During the screening on Jagga Jasoos on Thursday, Ranbir revealed that the film will go on floors on October 15. “I will also start shooting for Ayan Mukherjee film from October 15,” he said during the screening.

Ranbir also revealed that why he is heading to New York this weekend. He said, “As far as Sanjay Dutt biopic is concerned, I will head to New York on Saturday (July 15) to shoot there for five days and after coming back here, there is again 10 days of shoot is left.”

Dragon would be Ranbir Kapoor’s third collaboration with Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It will star Alia Bhatt in the lead role As far as Jagga Jasoos is concerned, it is the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu after Barfi. Sanjay Dutt biopic, on the other hand, is Ranbir’s first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani which is slated for 2018 release.