REVEALED: Ali Fazal to revive the shelved project Milan Talkies to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia

From Milan Talkies to Bhoole Se Naam Na Lo Pyaar Ka, reports about this Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial has been doing the rounds since years. It started in 2012 but the rumours died a slow death in 2016. But now we hear that Tigmanshu Dhulia is planning to revive the same. A part of the new cast associated with the film is Ali Fazal.

Yes, it seems Tigmanshu Dhulia is yet to give up on his ambitious film Milan Talkies. The film was initially supposed to star Imran Khan and Priyanka Chopra when the announcement was made way back in 2012. Amidst several rumours, Imran decided to quit the project. Followed by that, Priyanka Chopra too walked out of the film. There were later reports about Shahid Kapoor coming on board. Even though the actor had confirmed that he had been approached for the film, he wasn’t keen on doing the film.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s name continued to be associated with the film. Until Katti Batti’s disappointing performance on the big screen, Imran was said to be a part of the film. After that, the actor is said to have exited it. Post that, the film’s title too underwent change from Milan Talkies to Bhoole Se Naam Na Lo Pyaar Ka. If that wasn’t all, names of Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur had started doing the rounds. Last we heard was that the Tigmanshu Dhulia film was set to revive the Aashiqui and Ok Jaanu pair, Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor.

But after that it was being maintained that the film was pushed on the back burner. Now, sources claim that Ali has read the script and given a thumbs up to it and will commence shooting for the film in March. Sources closer to the actor said, “He has given his dates and Tigmanshu is currently on the lookout for the leading lady. It is set in North India and Ali will start shooting in the second week of March after he returns from the Academy Awards ceremony to be held on March 4.”

For the uninitiated, Ali’s international film Victoria and Abdul starring Judi Dench has received Oscar nominations in costumes, make-up and hairstyling categories.

As for Milan Talkies, it is said to be based in North India and is expected to go on floor sometime next month. Currently, the makers are said to be on a hunt for the leading lady.