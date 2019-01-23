Bollywood Hungama
Punjabi star Ammy Virk to play fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Ranveer Singh – Kabir Khan’s ’83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kabir Khan’s ’83, with Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev, inspired by Team India’s first World Cup win, has locked another cast member. The popular actor-singer from Punjab, Ammy Virk will be playing the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu who delivered the most memorable ball in the final match, castling West Indian Gordon Greenidge with a devastating in-swinger.

The most interesting part is the former cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu is also coaching Ranveer Singh. The actor recently shared a picture with his coach from a practice session. The film will be shot in four months, from May to August.

One of the producers of the film ’83, Madhu Mantena, is delighted to have the Punjabi star Ammy Virk on board. Talking about the film, Mantena said, “We are in the process of casting and will rope in actors from film industries across India in the true spirit of the film.”

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev. There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important events in the Indian cricket history. Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to its maiden World Cup win, 1983’s World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast. The casting of the other cricket players will be announced soon. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri & Kabir Khan, ‘83 will be releasing on 10th April 2020.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 to release in three different languages

