Poonam Dhillon’s son to make his debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

Earlier before the trailer of Padmavati hit the tube, there were reports about Shahid Kapoor collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali yet again for the director-producer’s forthcoming rom-com. However, the film which is apparently titled Tuesdays and Fridays will now apparently mark the debut of another star kid on the block.

After Javed Jaffrey’s son Mizaan gearing up for a debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, now it is time for yesteryear diva Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria to make his big Bollywood debut. Anmol has apparently been roped in for the rom-com Tuesdays and Fridays.

Although there are no more details about the film, reports have it that Kiara Advani is the leading contender for the role of the leading lady. The reason is said to be that the young actress shares a great camaraderie with Anmol off screen. Hence, the makers are hoping that the two of them will have a good chemistry on screen too.