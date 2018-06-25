Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.06.2018 | 6:30 PM IST

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar files PKR 1 Billion defamation suit against musician Meesha Shafi after her sexual harassment claim

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ali Zafar has decided to take legal action against Pakistani musician Meesha Shafi after she alleged that Ali sexually harassed her on many occasions. The musician took to social media to speak about it where she shared a note on the sexual harassment incidents. Followed by that, now Ali Zafar has decided to file a lawsuit claiming PKR 1 billion as defamation charges.

Speaking on the defamation charges, Ali Zafar has reportedly sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi wherein he has explained about the defamation damages. Starting from mental torture to loss of contacts to loss of reputation to loss of business opportunities, the notice explained that Rs. 2 crores, Rs. 8 crores, Rs. 50 crores and Rs. 40 crores have been charged respectively for the loss of damages that Ali has suffered.

It is a known fact that the post shared by Meesha was in April. It claimed that despite her being a mother of two, she was subjected to sexual harassment on more than one occasion. She further said that she wanted to ‘break the silence’ and empower other women to speak up against the crime. Here’s a glimpse of her post:

Ali Zafar had sent a legal notice earlier too followed by the Twitter post. In that one, he had asked Shafi to issue an apology on the same social media platform. When she failed to do so, the actor-musician decided to file defamation charges against her.

Ali Zafar, who made his debut in Bollywood with Tere Bin Laden, was last seen in Dear Zindagi. Followed by that, owing to the ban of Pakistani actors in India, the actor has since then not been a part of a Bollywood film. On the other hand, he continues his stint as a musician and actor in the Pakistan entertainment industry. The actor will next be seen in a Pakistani film titled Teefa in Trouble.

Also Read: Meesha Shafi says she has ‘proof’ of harassment, Ali Zafar says ‘Truth shall prevail’

