An overwhelmed Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt message before Padmaavat release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmaavat has finally released worldwide this morning. The film faced a lot of protests and threats in the past few months. Amid the fear of threats, the film has received tremendous appreciation from the critics and audiences who attended the paid previews last night.

While the critics and audiences can’t stop praising the film, everyone has mentioned that Ranveer Singh clearly steals the limelight with his stellar performance as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. A night before the official release of the film, Ranveer penned down a heartfelt message after garnering positive reviews for the film and his performance.

Ranveer Singh wrote, “I’m so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed. I’m so proud of my team. Team Padmaavat for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone. I’m relieved and happy with the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise. Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist that I am, Sir. I love you. For me, the sheer toil of our film’s team has translated as magic on the big screen. And today on the eve of the release of our beloved film, I wish you all a Happy Republic Day in advance and invite you all to the cinema halls. I am proud to be part of a film that our whole country can be proud of. Jai Hind.”

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat also stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini of Chittor and Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh.