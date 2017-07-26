OMG! Sanjay Gandhi’s alleged daughter files petition in Supreme Court to stay Indu Sarkar’s release

The problems surrounding Indu Sarkar don’t seem to end. First, it was the Congress workers who prevented the promotional activities of the film in Nagpur and Pune since they feel that the film shows a wrong version of history. Later, the Censor Board objected to certain terms used in the film. And now a woman, who claims to be the biological daughter of late politician Sanjay Gandhi, moved the Supreme Court today seeking a stay on the release Indu Sarkar.

The counsel of petitioner Priya Singh Paul appearing for the petitioner mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising of Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar. The counsel argued that Indu Sarkar is ‘full of concocted facts and is totally derogatory.’ The counsel further added there are derogatory facts in the film to malign the image of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was also Sanjay Gandhi’s mother. However, the three-judge bench refused to give a date for hearing the plea.

The Bombay High Court on July 24 had dismissed Priya’s plea and the counsel hence moved the Supreme Court to challenge this order. The High Court observed that given the evidence provided by the counsel, it would be difficult for it to stay Indu Sarkar’s release especially after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted certificate to it. Also, it noted that no acknowledged descendant of Sanjay Gandhi has raised objection to the film.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar said that he’s shocked that this piece of controversy would reach to this level as Indu Sarkar after all is a film and neither a biopic nor a docudrama on the Emergency. He assured that his movie is just focusing on certain incidents that happened during the Emergency period and that’s all that is shown with a little bit of fiction.

Indu Sarkar features Kirti Kulhari in leading role along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Parvin Dabas.