OMG! Pakistan distributors REFUSE to release Salman Khan’s Tubelight! Here are the DETAILS

While on one hand, the whole of India and Indians are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, on the other hand, the superstar’s fans in Pakistan will be deprived of the film. The reason? Well, not even a single local distributor is ready to come forward and release Salman Khan’s Tubelight, on the grounds of his superlative popularity amongst the Pakistani audiences.

Speaking about the same, Hirachand Dand (President- Indian Film Exporters Association) said that the local distributors in Pakistan were hesitant and reluctant to acquire Tubelight, purely because there are two big local films which have been scheduled for an Eid release. And because the makers did not want any kind of competition (in the form of Salman’s Tubelight), hence they decided on not releasing the film. He added that, the said filmmakers were just not in a mood to release their films in front of a gigantic film that had Salman Khan, who has innumerable fans in Pakistan. He also added that the distributors are absolutely in no mood to shell out the asking price for a Salman film, even if it had to be released two weeks later. He reasoned the same as the business may take a beating of around 30 percent, in addition to the films’ piracy that also acts as a villain. The two films in question are Yalghaar, (one of Pakistan’s first ever international film), and Shor Sharaba. On the other hand, Amjad Rashi (a leading distributor in Pakistan), said that not even a single distributor had come forward for acquiring Tubelight. On his part, he reasoned citing his doubts about the film’s clearance since its premise is the Indo-China war. He added that, despite Salman Khan being a superstar in Pakistan, Tubelight may face issues pertaining to the anti-China sentiments. Meanwhile, Amar Butala (COO- Salman Khan Films) and co-producer of Tubelight said, “Salman Khan Films is committed to taking Tubelight to markets across the globe with our overseas distributors Yash Raj Films. Salman has a huge following in Pakistan, which has only grown with the positive messaging on Bajrangi Bhaijaan. We hope to release Tubelight in Pakistan as well, and our efforts continue in that direction, but we respect the law of the land and judiciary if they decide otherwise.”

Besides Salman Khan, Tubelight also stars Sohail Khan. The film, which marks the debut of the Chinese star Zhu Zhu in Bollywood, has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film is all set to release on 25 June this year.