“Those are not my twins” – Karan Johar

A picture of two little babies all wrapped up in cute cuddlesome cosiness, has gone viral claiming to be Karan Johar’s newly-born twins Yash and Roohi. However in a denial to this writer Karan, firmly states that the picture doing the rounds is “absolutely not” his twins.

Such mischievous eye-grabbing tricks have become a common practice on social media. Sources close to Karan Johar state he has no intentions of publishing pictures of his twins yet.

“Right now Karan is vacillating between extreme exhilaration and acute nervousness. The babies are yet to come home. All preparations are on to welcome the new Johars. Their room is being done up and Karan’s mother plans a home-coming party for the twins for very close relatives and friends. Karan wants to keep the babies completely away from the limelight. He wants them to grow up normally, and not as typical celebrity kids,” says the source.