Last Updated 10.10.2018 | 10:52 AM IST

No birthday celebrations for Amitabh Bachchan this year

BySubhash K. Jha

It is going to be a quiet 76th birthday for India’s most iconic film actor. Amitabh Bachchan won’t be celebrating his birthday this year. A source from the Bachchan family reveals, “Shweta (the Big B’s daughter) lost her father-in-law Rajan Nanda a few months ago, while more recently Shweta’s mom-in-law Ritu Nanda lost her mother, the much-missed Krishna Raj Kapoor. On top of that one of Mr Bachchan’s favourite co-stars Rishi Kapoor has left for medical treatment in the US for a very serious ailment.”

The source says the Big B is deeply shaken by these losses. “Considering the prevalent sombre mood of anxiety and tragedy, Amitji is in no mood for birthday celebrations.”

Also Read: ‘Chote Miyan’ Govinda Vs ‘Bade Miyan’ Amitabh Bachchan: RANGEELA RAJA to release opposite THUGS OF HINDOSTAN

