Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh gets snubbed at National Film Awards; director Hansal Mehta disappointed

With every movie, Manoj Bajpayee has proven himself to be one of the finest actors in the industry. Manoj Bajpayee’s characters have stood out in the films and stuck with the audience.

Last year, Manoj Bajpayee yet again starred in another important project called Aligarh in which he played the character of a gay professor. The movie was based on a real life story. The film may not have done amazing business at the box office but it won’t much critical acclaim. Manoj Bajpayee went onto to pick up the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards as well.

Everyone was expecting Manoj Bajpayee and Aligarh to win accolades at the National Film Awards 2017 but it got rather snubbed at the awards ceremony. Director of Aligarh, Hansal Mehta, shared his response on the snub and said that it was disappointing that his critically acclaimed film Aligarh was not considered worthy of an honour. However, he hoped that the LGBTQ+ debate continues and the coversation regarding their rights should noy be ignored.

Hansal Mehta wrote, “I am getting calls asking me if Aligarh was entered for the National Awards and if I was disappointed with the results. Yes, Aligarh was entered and while we are disappointed like many other colleagues, I would like to congratulate all the winners. Some fine films have been rewarded and some excellent work has been recognised. To all my colleagues who poured their hearts out into Aligarh, let’s just keep making our films with love and care – awards or no awards. There is no point brooding over the results. There is merit in only moving on and continuing to work, to make movies that we believe in. Manoj, Apu, Raj, Satya, Neil, Mandar and the entire team, you are all champions.”

Speaking about the film’s content and continuing the conversation about LGBTQ+ rights, Hansal wrote, “If Aligarh has shined a light on these issues and if India’s ignored LGBTQ’s population are able to move forward with dignity rights, and unconditional integration into the mainstream, we will consider our task in making ‘Aligarh’ accomplished.”

Hansal Mehta’s next film will be Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta. This will be followed by Kangna Ranaut starrer Simran.