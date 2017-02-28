Lipstick Under My Burkha bags ‘Audience Award’ at the Glasgow Film Festival 2017

The film Lipstick Under My Burkha has been in the news lately after the Examining and Revising Committees of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) deemed it unfit for public viewing. The film makers, however, have now a reason to smile about. Lipstick Under My Burkha has now bagged the ‘Audience Award’ at the ‘Glasgow Film Festival 2017’. Readers may know that this happens to be the only award presented at the Glasgow festival. In the past, the winners included Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang and Tom Browne’s Radiator.

The said award was presented to Alankrita Shrivastava by David Tennant at the Glasgow Film Theatre. Speaking about the award, Alankrita Shrivastava said that, the award could not have been more timely because, it came at a time when the film had been refused certification for exhibition in India because it was a women-centric film with a female point of view.

On the other hand, Lipstick Under My Burkha’s producer Prakash Jha said that the film deserved all the applause and awards it gets. He added that, this was the first time when a woman director had shown fantasies women had, something which were constantly suppressed by the system. He also passed a strong statement wherein he stated that, most of those for whom the film was screened, had never made a film, but, were today sitting on judgement seat at censor office. He also pointed out that they did not even have the basic courtesy to ask a lady to sit when telling her that her film did not deserve a censor certificate.

Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak and Aahana Kumra in the lead roles.