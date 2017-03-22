Kunal Kapoor to join the cast of the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold

After having won everyone’s hearts and attention with the epic historical trilingual film Veeram, the versatile actor Kunal Kapoor has now reportedly been signed for the sports-drama film titled Gold. It’s the very film which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead and is being directed by Reema Kagti.

Reports have it that, Kunal Kapoor will now be training for a good five to six months, before he starts shooting for Gold. Kunal Kapoor will apparently be playing a professional hockey player in the film.

Gold is expected to go on floors by July or August this year.

