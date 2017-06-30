Bollywood Hungama
Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah become parents to twins

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Even though his Bollywood career didn’t take off, comedian Krushna Abhishek went onto become one of TV’s sought after names, courtesy his comedy show. Despite all the ups and downs which his show faced during its run, Krushna Abhishek managed to make a name for himself.

The latest update on Krushna Abhishek is that, he and his wife Kashmera Shah have become proud parents of twin boys via surrogacy. Reports state that, the babies, which were born six weeks ago, have been kept in neo-natal care of a Mumbai based hospital. Looking back, readers may know that, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah got married in Las Vegas around the year 2013.

On the professional front, while Kashmera Shah has reportedly taken a temporary sabbatical from acting, Krushna Abhishek is now all set to storm the TV screens yet again with his show ‘The Drama Company’, which is to be premiered soon.

Bollywood Hungama congratulates Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on becoming proud parents.

