Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the matriarch of the Kapoor family passed away leaving the entire Kapor family to mourn this loss. She was about 88 years old and lived in the heritage RK Cottage in Deonar, Chembur. She was showman Raj Kapoor’s wife and mother of Randhir, Rishi, Rajeev, Rima and Ritu Kapoor. She was grandmother of Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir was very close to his grandmother and often stayed at the RK Cottage to spend time with her. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity and most importantly for the Kapoor family.

Actress Raveena Tandon was the first celeb to tweet out this news. She wrote, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap”

The cause or time of her unfortunate demise is not known yet. The family is yet to release an official statement with regards to this. We hope and pray that her soul rests in peace. Krishna Raj Kapoor has always had a silent but strong presence in the industry as she never demanded but commanded respect from the rest of the fraternity. Ritu Kapoor has gone on record often claiming how she was the life of every party and the greatest ‘performer’ in the family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too has spoken about her healthy diet which inspired her too. This is an unrepairable loss to the family and we offer our condolences to the family.