Koffee With Karan: Ajay Devgn and Kajol to shoot for Karan Johar’s show

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan that kicked of years ago has been a rather successful venture. Currently in its sixth season, the show has seen numerous celebrities taking the couch to be quizzed by the host Karan Johar. Well, now we hear that after his appearance in season 3, Ajay Devgn is all set to return for an encore. Interestingly, unlike his earlier appearance, this time Ajay will be accompanied by none other than his wife Kajol.

While details of the said episode are yet to be revealed, reports state that Ajay and Kajol will be shooting for the episode today evening at a suburban studio. Though what the trio will talk about on the episode is anyone’s guess right now, this will be confirmation that Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar have in fact buried the hatchet. For the uninitiated, the actor and filmmaker had a fall out when their films Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed at the box office. Though there were harsh words exchanged between the two, it now seems to be a story from the past, especially since Ajay and Kajol will be on the show.

As for what conversation they indulge in, looking at the past episodes in the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, we are sure that like the other, this one too will be filled with casual banter, revelation of secrets and of course some challenging games to win the coveted Koffee hamper.

Also Read: Karan Johar brings breakout stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan 6