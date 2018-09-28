Kajol to launch the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative

Kajol Devgn has been off late spotted across the country as she is making sure her soon to release film Helicopter Eela gets the promotion it deserves. Well, now away from her promotional activities, we hear that Kajol will be lending her name and star power to a rather noble initiative. In fact, reports say that Kajol will be launching the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative this World Heart Day.

While an official announcement on the same is awaited, a source close to the developments says, “The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative (SCAAI) is an initiative organized by the Cardiological Society of India in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. On World Heart Day Kajol along with the Municipal Commissioner Mr. Ajoy Mehta and Police Commissioner Mr. Subodh Jaiswal not only launch the initiative but the latter two will also talk about spreading awareness on the same.”

Back on the film front, Helicopter Eela that will see Kajol playing an aspiring singer and a single mother is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Based on the Gujarati play ‘Beta, Kaagdo’, the film is slated to release on October 12.

Also Read : Kajol is AMUSED by Anup Jalota’s stints in Bigg Boss 12 house, and here’s proof