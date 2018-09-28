Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.09.2018 | 7:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Andhadhun LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Kajol to launch the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kajol Devgn has been off late spotted across the country as she is making sure her soon to release film Helicopter Eela gets the promotion it deserves. Well, now away from her promotional activities, we hear that Kajol will be lending her name and star power to a rather noble initiative. In fact, reports say that Kajol will be launching the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative this World Heart Day.

Kajol to launch the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative

While an official announcement on the same is awaited, a source close to the developments says, “The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative (SCAAI) is an initiative organized by the Cardiological Society of India in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. On World Heart Day Kajol along with the Municipal Commissioner Mr. Ajoy Mehta and Police Commissioner Mr. Subodh Jaiswal not only launch the initiative but the latter two will also talk about spreading awareness on the same.”

Back on the film front, Helicopter Eela that will see Kajol playing an aspiring singer and a single mother is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Based on the Gujarati play ‘Beta, Kaagdo’, the film is slated to release on October 12.

Also ReadKajol is AMUSED by Anup Jalota’s stints in Bigg Boss 12 house, and here’s proof

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification