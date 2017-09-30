John Abraham’s Parmanu avoids clash with Padmavati; will now clash with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki

Clashes at the box office have become a pretty common place with each filmmaker competing to achieve the best possible release date. More often than not we see multiple films hitting screens simultaneously. Well with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati which was earlier slated to hit screens in November being pushed to release on December 1, the film was set to clash with the John Abraham – Diana Penty starrer Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran.

However, now we hear that the said clash has been averted with John Abraham opting to push the release of Parmanu to 2018. Confirming the same, co-producer of the film Prernaa Arora added that since Parmanu is a rather small film when compared to Padmavati, it was not wise to clash with the film at the box office. Keeping that in mind, the makers have now locked February 23, 2018 as the new release date.

Interestingly, Feb 23 seems like the prefect date for the release of Parmanu, given the fact that Anushka Sharma’s Pari releases a month before and Akshay Kumar‘s PadMan is looking at an April release date followed by Fanney Khan and Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive. However, Parmanu will in fact clash with Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki.

Talking about clashing with Hichki, Prernaa added that sometimes two good films can come together. Further stating that since both the films are different, the clash shouldn’t really matter.