Indu Sarkar: Congress and BJP workers clash in Indore, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar shows disrupted in Maharashtra

Ever since Indu Sarkar trailer was unveiled, director Madhur Bhandarkar has only faced problems. After protests and legal problems, the film finally hit the screens on Friday, July 28, in India. The film is based on the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

It has been learned that many shows were disrupted by Congress and BJP workers in Indore on Friday. The Congress party workers had stalled its screenings at some theatres and multiplexes in Thane, Nanded, Nashik and Jalgaon districts. However, the shows resumed later with tight security from the police.

In Indore, the cops had to use canes to make the BJP and Congress party workers disperse who had come to disrupt the shows near Indore’s Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall. An official from Indore’s Bhanwarkua police station said the workers from both the parties shouted slogans and made advances against each other. This forced the police to disperse them.

On one side, Congressmen claimed that Madhur Bhandarkar has distorted facts about the Gandhi family and emergency in the film. On the other hand, the BJP workers claimed the Congress party people were trying to suppress the freedom of expression.

Indu Sarkar star Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury.