Imtiaz Ali reveals all about recurring theme of love and strong female protagonists in his films

From Socha Na Tha to Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz Ali is known for his unconventional love stories. Whether it is a road trip love story or a romance that travels through time and location, one of Imtiaz’s USP is to create movies that are about love. Recently when the filmmaker was questioned about this recurring theme in his films, this is what he had to say.

According to the filmmaker, making movies is all about having fun for him and never about proving how prolific his work is. Spanning a career of over a decade in the industry, he asserts that it is not adulation that he is looking for. Further, he mentioned that the repetition isn’t conscious but it is actually a consequence of his stories that are often created by personal interests and hence the similarity. He further also stated that genuineness matters more to him than repetition of theme.

Talking about strong female protagonists, Imtiaz Ali believes that it stems from the fact that he believes that women are the more intelligent species. He revealed that the leading female characters from his films are inspired by real life women around him including Sejal which is essayed by Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal. He added that he has taken elements specific to the Gujarati community, where according to him women are regarded in higher status. Their worldly wisdom and naïve nature too are a part of Sejal’s character in the film.

Jab Harry Met Sejal brings together Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for the third time after the latter’s debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as well as Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film is slated to release on August 4.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will come together once again in the Aanand L. Rai’s film that also stars Katrina Kaif.