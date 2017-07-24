Hindi Medium proves its originality, Ramdhanu withdraws

Earlier this month, the critically as well as commercially acclaimed box office success, Hindi Medium starring actor Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead was in the news for copyright claims made by the makers behind the 2014 Bengali family drama film Ramdhanu. However, now the court has passed a verdict in favor of Hindi Medium after the makers of the Bengali film withdrew the case.

Bengali filmmakers Shiboprasad Mukerjee and Nandita Roy decided to sue the makers of Hindi Medium after viewing the film months post its release since they found startling resemblance between the Bollywood film and their film Ramdhanu. However, reportedly Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar’s Hindi Medium directed by Saket Chaudhary has now won the case with facts and evidences and also with the Ramdhanu team withdrawing its case against the film. Going down to an unbeatable verdict which could not be won, the makers of Ramdhanu have withdrawn all aspects of its case against Hindi Medium.

Hindi Medium is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. A slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country, it was released on May 19 and turned out to be one of the most celebrated films of the year.

Hindi Medium was a T-series and Maddock Films presentation.