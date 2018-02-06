Here’s all you need to know about Janhvi Kapoor’s solo dance number in Dhadak

Considering that Sairat is getting a Hindi makeover by Karan Johar, we definitely expect to have a more glamorous touch. While the original Marathi film was rustic in approach, Dhadak will have some integral Bollywood commercial elements. One amongst it is a solo dance performance by Janhvi Kapoor.

And quite obviously, this news has now created curiousity. Audiences are aware about Sridevi’s marvellous dancing skills in her films. We hear Janhvi Kapoor has inherited her mother’s dance skills. Even though the 21 year old isn’t a trained dancer, it is being said that she puts in lots of efforts in prepping. The track in question features only Janhvi Kapoor minus co-star Ishaan Khatter. Interestingly, no such song was a part of the original.

All the songs in Sairat featured both the leads, namely, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. However, this new addition was added to Dhadak as per producer Karan Johar’s suggestion. The new song has neither been titled nor has been recorded. The makers are yet to finalize even the singer. But, it has been learnt that Janhvi has already shot for it post her rehearsals with choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Tushar Kalia is all praises for Janhvi Kapoor’s dedication. The debutant apparently rehearsed for the song for two days continuously without a break in Rajasthan. She later shot for the song in Mumbai in a 24 hour schedule.

Speaking on it, Tushar revealed that despite her not being a trained dancer, Janhvi agreed to perform difficult steps too. Tushar has also worked with Sridevi in a commercial. Comparing the mother-daughter duo, Tushar maintained that even though Janhvi does resemble his mother in dancing, she also adds her own style making it unique.

On the other hand, Tushar Kalia is also excited to join hands with Karan Johar with whom he has also worked in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. As for Dhadak, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is slated to release on July 20, 2018.