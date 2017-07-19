Here’s why Kashmir has to be recreated in Mumbai for Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi

After a series of commercial cinema, Alia Bhatt is all set to play a strong female protagonist in Meghna Gulzar’s unconventional film Raazi, based on the novel ‘Calling Sehmat’. The film which was said to kick start its first schedule in Kashmir has now faced a hurdle owing to the circumstances in the valley because of which it will be shifted to Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of a Kashmiri spy and Kashmir forms an integral part of the narrative. However, the makers have been unable to get the necessary permissions to shoot in the Valley, given the state of unrest there. A unit member informs, “The original plan was to start the shoot in the Valley. However, Kashmir has been knocked off in the first schedule. Rumours are rife that Ansarul Khilafah Jammu Kashmir (the Indian facet of the IS) is threatening the local police with violence and, in such a situation, it’s in everyone’s best interest to not shoot the film in the state.”

Hence the makers have decided to recreate the valley at a suburban studio in Mumbai. A large set will be erected in Film City where most of the indoor sequences will be shot. “A few local Kashmiri workers are building the set. Since the decor of the homes has to be authentic, local Kashmiri artworks and curios will be flown down by the producers. The set will take a few weeks to be complete.” From workshops to creating the perfect environment, the team of Raazi has been laying all its efforts to make it all look credible.

As for the schedule of Raazi, Alia Bhatt and her on-screen husband Vicky Kaushal will kick start the shoot for the same in Punjab by the end of this month, followed by a schedule in Mumbai. Later, they will also be flying to the capital, Delhi to finish off yet another major portion of the film.

Set in the early 70s, Raazi revolves around the story of a female spy married to a Pakistani soldier, who decides to pass integral information to the Indian intelligence during the Indo-Pak war that leads to saving the lives of many Indian soldiers.