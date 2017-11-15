EXCLUSIVE: “I’ve resigned from the chairmanship of the IFFI (after exclusion of Nude and S Durga)” – Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh, the chairperson of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) has put in his papers. Speaking from New York where Sujoy is currently ensconced for a private visit, the director spoke exclusively to this writer to say, “I’ve resigned from the chairmanship of the IFFI after this (the unceremonious abrupt exclusion of the two films Sanal Sasidharan’s S Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Nude). At the moment I cannot say anything more.”

When prodded to comment on the merits of the two films, Sujoy Ghosh said, “They are both very accomplished films. Nude is such a poignant and heartbreaking film. I wept when I saw it.”

Jury member Ruchi Narain adds, “I am surprised and dismayed at the way the two films were dropped. Both the films were stunning cinematic experiences which the audiences at the Festival would have loved.”