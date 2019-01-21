Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.01.2019 | 10:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Uri Why Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho Thackeray
follow us on

Esha Deol makes her pregnancy announcement with cutest picture of daughter Radhya

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani, who welcomed their daughter Radhya a year ago, are all set to become parents for the second time. The actress made the happy announcement in the most adorable way.

Esha Deol makes her pregnancy announcement with cutest picture of daughter Radhya

Esha Deol took to her Instagram and shared the cutest picture of her daughter Radhya with a signboard that read, “I’m being promoted to BIG SISTER.” On Sunday, netizens began to speculate about her pregnancy when she shared a photo of herself with her husband Bharat. The baby bump was visible in the photo.

Esha’s No Entry co-star Celina Jaitley congratulated her and wrote, “No words. So happy for you, Bharat and Radhya. Hugs.” Abhishek Bachchan, who is close to their family, also commented on her post and said, “Congratulations.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcomed their daughter Radhya in 2017.

Also Read: Esha Deol Takhtani’s daughter Radhya has all eyes for Aishwarya Bachchan and this is the proof!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Anurag Basu reveals Rajkummar Rao - Abhishek…

Abhishek Bachchan EXPLAINS why he was…

After Abhishek Bachchan, Fox Star Studios…

It's Official! Breathe season 2 to star…

Kapil Sharma - Ginni Chatrath wedding: Sunil…

Ishaan Khatter and Taapsee Pannu no longer a…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification