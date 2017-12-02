Here are all the details of Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday in the family palace

A year ago, on December 20, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world with the arrival of Taimur Ali Khan. Now for the past couple of weeks the media has been buzzing with rumours of what the little munchkin’s first birthday will be like. With reports ranging from a quiet family affair to a lavish bash, the media machinery have just about proposed every kind of celebration.

Finally clearing the air about Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday, the toddler’s grandfather Randhir Kapoor stated that the entire family will be present for the party that will be held at Khan’s palatial residence in Pataudi. Further talking about the functions itself, the veteran actor added that a weeklong celebration is being planned that will see everyone from the family in attendance.

Later adding about the excitement the entire family has about Taimur’s first birthday, the senior Kapoor stated that from Taimur’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore to Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj everyone is pretty thrilled about the week long celebrations.

While the family will fly down to the palace a week before the celebrations start, the guest list for the bash will also include Shah Rukh Khan along with AbRam, and Karan Johar and his twins Yash and Roohi.

If that wasn’t all Randhir Kapoor also revealed that Taimur’s elder sister Sara Ali Khan will also be there for the bash along with Ranbir Kapoor.