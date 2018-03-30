Bollywood Hungama
Confirmed! Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif to debut with Salman Khan’s prodigy Sooraj Pancholi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sooraj Pancholi, of the Hero fame, took to Instagram a few hours ago to post a Katrina Kaif’s sister’s photo and confirmed the news that she would be making her debut with him! Now, that’s interesting as there is an unmistakable Salman Khan connection here. Sooraj was launched by Salman’s production house with Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya. Now, his ex lover, friend and co-star Katrina’s sister will be making a debut with him. The film is tentatively titled Time To Dance. Yes, it is an out-and-out dance film.

Sooraj’s post read, “It’s official guys! A huge shout out to my co-star @isakaif .. get ready for our film!#TimeToDance ???????? Look forward to working with her.” Now, we hear that Sooraj-Isabelle will showcase different styles of Latino American dances like Salsa, Bachata and Zumba. The film is written and co-produced by Remo D’souza. His long-time assistant Stanley D’costa will be directing it. We would also like to point out that Remo is producing one more dance movie which will be the BIGGEST film ever made in this genre starring Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Salman’s next film Race 3 is also directed by Remo. Co-incidence, much?

Anyway it would be great to see Sooraj after a long hiatus on screen. It would be challenging for Isabelle to make her debut in Bollywood as understandably, there would be comparisons with her superstar sister Katrina. We wish this fresh Jodi all the luck as the movie goes on the floors at the end of this month. Check out Isabelle’s picture right here and tell us if you are excited to see her on the big screen.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif takes a break from work to go to school

