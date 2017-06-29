BREAKING: Siddharth Roy Kapur announces three films including one with Aamir Khan

Siddharth Roy Kapur, former CEO of UTV Motion Pictures, is back with his new production house called Roy Kapur Films. The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon with three films.

We have learned that Siddharth Roy Kapur will be producing three films including one with Aamir Khan. After giving a smash hit with Dangal which was a biopic on former wrestler and coach, Aamir is all set for another biopic. He will be starring in the lead in the biopic based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma. It will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and the film will start rolling in the beginning of 2018.

The second film under Siddharth Roy Kapur’s new production will be another biopic based on the life of a man named Vijendra Singh who had lost his wife Leela in the Uttarakhand floods. After being presumed dead, Vijendra’s wife was found after 19-month-search across 1000 villages. Siddharth has acquired rights for this story. He was moved by his immense story and strength of this man who kept going even after everyone around him had lost hope.

The third film under his new banner will be based on a book. It will be a start- up journey of a young entrepreneur Varun Agarwal who co-founded Alma Mater and collaborated with educational institutions across India to make and supply customized sweatshirts to the alumni. The film will be directed by Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari.

With three films, Siddharth Roy Kapur is beginning is new journey.