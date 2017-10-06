BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan’s spokesperson replies to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel’s questions

The Hrithik Roshan– Kangana Ranaut controversy has reached a new sensational level altogether. The controversy, over their alleged affair and imposter that broke in March 2016, has once again become the talk of the nation after Kangana Ranaut’s back-to-back controversial interviews during Simran promotions.

Since then, Kangana Ranaut’s alleged emails to Hrithik Roshan have come out in the open. Earlier this week, 29-page complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani was made public in which Hrithik claimed Kangana Ranaut stalked him and was pursuing him for a long time.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, the Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy witnessed a new chapter as the actor took to his social media handle and offered his narrative for the very first time. Hrithik’s post had Kangana’s camp reacting with questions. While Rangoli Chandel chose to lash out on Twitter by calling him a ‘creep’ and released a screenshot of Hrithik’s alleged email to Kangana, the actress also responded to the statement via her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee. In a statement released by the Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, the actress has put across nine questions for Hrithik to answer.

Now, Hrithik Roshan’s team has replied to the questions posed by Rangoli Chandel and lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee on behalf of Kangana Ranaut Addressing the allegation of Hrithik hacking into Kangana’s email id, Hrithik Roshan’s spokesperson said, “Kangana says that Hrithik hacked into her email account and wrote those emails to himself. Our humble question to her is that how did he get hold of her so many intimate pictures then. How would Hrithik write those long descriptive mails where she is describing her daily routine in detail. How would he know the names of people that she met. Saying this that Hrithik wrote those explicit and other emails to himself is an insult to the national common sense.”

In response to Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s question of the photoshopped picture, Hrithik’s Spokesperson stated, “That picture is from a party. This picture was presented in an out of context format to media. There are so many pictures of that night which were tweeted by Hrithik’s friends and ex-wife (Sussanne Khan) after this picture was presented as a proof of intimacy. Talking about this picture itself, please see that there is a third person present in that picture who has been cropped off. In few versions of this picture that some major publication person has been erased, I am attaching those versions. Yes, it’s Hrithik and Kangana in that picture but why was third person cut out of the picture. The moment you know that it’s a group picture at a party the entire context changes. Yes, the picture has been digitally played around with. Just see that for yourself.”