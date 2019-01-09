Bihar court order FIR to be filed against Anupam Kher for The Accidental Prime Minister

The soon to release Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister seems to be constantly heading into troubled waters. Since the release of the film’s trailer, there have been multiple issues plaguing the film. Now the latest is the ruling by a local court in Bihar that has ordered the registration of an FIR against Kher and thirteen others in connection with the petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha against the film.

This ruling came after Ojha, in a complaint stating that he felt hurt on viewing the promos of the film. Besides this, Ojha also claims that the film projects the country and a host of its political leaders in very poor light. The said petition was filed under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A , 293, 504 and 120B pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

As per the order of the local Bihar court, an FIR will now be registered against Anupam Kher for his involvement in the film as well others like Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role of journalist Sanjaya Baru, and other actors and actresses who play the roles of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

As for the film itself, The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to release later this week on Friday.