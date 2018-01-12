BiggBoss11: Who will be the winner of this season – Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta or Puneesh Sharma?

One of the most controversial shows on TV, Bigg Boss 11 is currently on a rather interesting mode with only a few hours left for the finale. As we continue to wait for the countdown to declare the winner, let’s glimpse through the list of current finalists who stand tall amidst others. With Akash Dadlani being ousted this week, we have four contestants namely Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma contending for the winning position.

Hina Khan

Being a popular TV star who was associated with a show for almost a decade [Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus], Hina Khan was one of the most known faces on Bigg Boss 11. While on the first episode she had maintained that she is a drama queen, she has definitely proved herself right in the past episodes. However, the actress has own share of strengths wherein she has time and again proved that she is quite brave and is also active when it comes to participating in various tasks. She is also quite outspoken and is quite opinionated about matters. But many a times, some of these factors have backfired too. The actress, who started off on a friendly note with some, soon started losing friends in the house and some of her comments directed towards other popular actresses were considered as mud-slinging which has now led to her negative publicity. Let’s see if the actress manages to rise above all and hasn’t lost out on her loyal fan base because of the show.

Shilpa Shinde

Yet again, Shilpa Shinde has been one of the most popular actresses on television for quite some time. In 2016, she regained her fame with Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain but the show was also responsible for her exit from the TV industry. The actress resigned from the show on a rather controversial note and reappeared on the small screen with Bigg Boss 11. Obviously, her entry was followed by a lot of curiosity and the actress also seemed to have developed her own fan base with the show. Shilpa is also one of the few who enjoys extensive audience support and is often considered as someone who has sacrificed a lot owing to her image in the show. While she showcased her bully side by making Vikas cry on the second day itself, her game by far seems to have left many impressed.

Vikas Gupta

While he was the creative head of many popular TV shows, he was recently in news after a lot of actors started throwing allegations against him. He had a major showdown with Shilpa Shinde over their series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain because of which Shilpa had been ousted from the show. With their major fight occupying newspaper reports, Bigg Boss 11 had gained attention for bringing Shilpa and Vikas face to face for the first time on national television. From Shilpa bullying to their love hate relationship on the show, a lot of factors contributed to Vikas turning into finalist. Viewers seem to be impressed with his good strategic moves and impressive intuition he has about the ones around him. In a world of fake and lies, Vikas has also proved his loyalty and friendship towards certain contestants that has given him an edge. Let’s hope his highly vulnerable nature and the fact that he can crumble into tears quite often and his slightly conniving nature that often gets the better of him sometimes, doesn’t turn out to be the reasons for eviction.

Puneesh Sharma

Being the only commoner between the trio of stars, we must give it to Puneesh Sharma for standing tall amidst his other super popular finalists. While all the others had fame and name to back on, it is a known fact that Puneesh managed to build his fan base from scratch in this show. May be that’s why he is often compared to Manveer Gurjar, the winner of last season of Bigg Boss. Considering that he was a commoner too before entering the house, many feel that Puneesh’s game resembles Gurjar but at the same time it fails to live up to his popularity. It is a known fact that he isn’t a known face and needs to up the game to find a fan base like others have. While his image of turning into a lover boy after his affair with co-contestant Bandgi Kalra didn’t manage to impress, the contestant also has to work on his temper.