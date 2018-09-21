Bigg Boss 12: Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan will be rapping together; Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu to be sent on a date!

It seems that the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will have a lot of interesting elements in store for the audience. Bigg Boss 12 has already kicked off on an interesting note with controversies hovering around the show, as attacks and counterattacks have already started making news. The latest update on that front is that Varun Dhawan is the first celebrity to make an appearance who will coming to promote Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. On the other hand, Bigg Boss is also planning to introduce an interesting twist in the Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu story.

Coming to the entry of Varun Dhawan, interesting activities are being planned along with the actor during the show. If reports are to be believed, keeping up with the theme of the film, contestants will be asked to stitch pillows and the one who can sew maximum number of them will be declared a winner. Varun will be the supervising the activity. On the other hand, Salman Khan too will come into Sui Dhaaga mode and will be sewing his initials SK on a scarf.

If that wasn’t all, we will the Judwaa actors rapping together. Reports suggest that Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan will be rapping on ‘Tamma Tamma’ from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Besides that, the session will turn further musical with all the musicians present in the house, which includes Anup Jalota, commoners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. The actor too will be joining them as he will croon to some of his own chartbusters.

Also, we hear that the makers have planned something special for Anup Jalota and Jasleen. Considering the current ongoing gossip about their alleged relation that has created a furor amongst Bigg Boss followers, it seems that the organizers of the show have decided to add some drama. It is being said that a special room will be introduced where this music couple will be sent on a date.